Cameron Parish residents come back to damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish bore the brunt of Hurricane Laura and now, residents are picking up the pieces.
As road conditions became safer, Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson gave us a look at the damage.
“This mobile home park here in Grand Lake is just one of the many areas across Cameron Parish destroyed by Hurricane Laura,” Sheriff Johnson said describing one scene. ”We have roofs torn off, we have houses knocked off the blocks, we have homes, just in splinters.”
Like many other Southwest Louisianans, Theresa and Tori Oglesey and Madison Leux remember Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Ike.
When they realize just how bad Hurricane Laura could get Theresa said, “it’s time to roll again.”
”Get our as fast as possible and get everyone we need,” added Tori.
Their mobile home, off of LA-384, has the roof torn off, their items scattered across the yard, and their shed, crumpled from the wind gusts that got up to 130 miles per hour.
”We are at our grandparents house, fixing that, that one didn’t get torn up as bad. So we are all over there fixing that one,” Tori stated. “We got a generator, we got food, so we are doing good right now.”
They say all what matters is that their family is safe.
Theresa explained, “that’s it. All this stuff is material things. All this stuff can be replaced. As long as family is together, that’s what counts. That’s all you need right there.”
