Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns of roofing scams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning residents of roofing scams.
According to Sheriff Mancuso, a roofing scam has been reported in southwest Louisiana.
A few complaints surfaced in reference to a roofing contractor contacting citizens and advising them to make an initial payment over the phone.
“Due to the damages caused by Hurricane Laura we will likely see an influx of clean up and repair scams reported in our area,” stated Sheriff Mancuso. “This is a trying time for our community, and unfortunately during times of disaster and need there are individuals that will prey on the vulnerable,”
Some tips to help you possibly avoid being scammed are as follows:
· Do your research. Ask for identification along with proof of insurance, along with several references. Ask people you trust for recommendations on companies they have used in the past.
· Get more than one estimate. Get the estimates in writing and make sure they are detailed about exactly what work will be included.
· Never pay in full or make a final payment prior to work being completed.
If anyone believes they may have been victimized by a scammer, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605.
