Temporary food waste collection sites announced for Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Waste Management of Lake Charles and municipal leadership has set up temporary collection sites for household food waste.
These sites are ONLY for food waste, not for storm-related debris.
All household food waste must be double-bagged and tied.
The following sites will be collecting food waste:
- 1037 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles, LA, 70607
- 920 Lewis St., Sulphur, LA, 70663
- 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff, LA, 70611
- 7085 La 14 East, Hayes, LA, 70630
- 129 3rd St., Starks, LA, 70661
These sites will operate from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Non-food items and debris from storm cleanup should be placed curbside where they will be collected by separate contractors designated to collect those debris.
