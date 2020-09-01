NFL receiver Trey Quinn starts GoFundMe to help hometown after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Washington Football Team wide receiver Trey Quinn wanted to use his connections as a professional football player to aid his hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Quinn elected to use GoFundMe while teaming up with the United Way.
“100% of donations will go towards Hurricane Laura immediate response and long-term recovery efforts,” said Quinn on his GoFundMe page. “As one of the only NFL players originally from Lake Charles, my hope is that we can help to address the urgent needs and provide support to help survivors rebuild the city that I call my home.”
Quinn has set a goal of $100,000.
Quinn is heading into his third season in the NFL after being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played college football at both LSU and SMU, while prepping locally at Barbe High School.
