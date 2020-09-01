Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church serves hot lunches

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - In the middle of a mess, Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church was stirring something juicy.
It was jambalaya, the second meal of the day.
The church had fed over 4,000 drivers from all over the state who waited hours for a hot meal.
“People were just crying, they didn’t have anything. They ran home to see their home and when they got home, they’re like, “we don’t have anything to eat.”
The church cooked all night and gathered more meat from the community to feed even more people like Roxann Miller, who evacuated to Mississippi and came home.
“It’s bad… sickening. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Community support means everything to Jacquelyn Guidry, who’s lived in Calcasieu since 1999.
“I live in i10 village and it’s a warzone in there. It’s almost all gone. It means everything, they just don’t understand how much it means.”
While communities continue to support each other, Pastor Pugh says to keep the faith.
“It’s covid with a cat 4 hurricane that we haven’t seen in a 150 years, so we’re going to go through something that nobody in the history of the world has ever gone through and we get the opportunity to show the world how to go through it.”
And Moss Bluff Pentecostal will continue to feed through the rest of the week as donations pour in.
