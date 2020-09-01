Moss Bluff Neighborhood Market Walmart reopens

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - As more grocery stores begin to reopen after hurricane Laura, the Neighborhood Market Walmart in Moss Bluff joined that growing list.
While most of Calcasieu parish is still without water and power the Neighborhood Walmart has continued to bring services to residents.
“On any given day, I would try to stay away from it, normally. But it’s a blessing, and I appreciate them,” said one resident. “They could be at home and disastrous as well as everyone else, or the majority of Calcasieu parish, but we’re all coming together.”
For the first time since Hurricane Laura made landfall, the Walmart in Moss Bluff reopened, although with limited hours.
Customers steadily came in and out of the store, gathering much-needed groceries that they say they’re thankful for.
“It’s fabulous. You know, they didn’t have everything, but that’s okay.”
And even the store’s pharmacy is functional.
One customer said, “I got a notification that my prescription was ready. So I was like I’m here and I said ‘are they open?’ They said yes.”
The community is hopeful Moss Bluff will rebuild soon.
“Moss Bluff’s a strong community and Gillis. Everybody pulls together, people on our road, you know, pull together. And there’s so many utility vehicles and people from out of state coming and helping us. So, I feel like we’re going to get, you know, we’ll come back.”
And Kay Taylor has a message of hope for those who have been impacted by the hurricane, “Keep the faith. Even though things got really bad, it’s getting better. It really is.”
The Neighborhood Market is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
