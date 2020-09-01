MLB players Wade LeBlanc and Jace Peterson raise funds for Hurricane Laura relief in hometown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - MLB players Wade LeBlanc and Jace Peterson have started a GoFundMe page to aid in Lake Charles’ relief efforts following Hurricane Laura.
“This fundraiser is to assist our hometown and its surrounding areas, more specifically, the families, small businesses, churches, and schools that are in the greatest need of assistance with any rebuilding costs that are not covered by insurance companies,” the pair said on the page.
In addition, some funds will be donated to McNeese State University to help rebuild Joe Miller Ballpark and its academic campus. The page states “every cent” will go to members of the community.
LeBlanc is a Barbe High School product that played this season with Baltimore Orioles, although an elbow injury has sidelined him for the remainder of the year. During his 12-year MLB career, LeBlanc has pitched for eight teams, most notably, the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.
Peterson, meanwhile, played college and high school baseball locally at McNeese and Hamilton Christian. The utility player was recently called up to the Milwaukee Brewers last month. He’s a seven-year MLB veteran that has notably played for the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.
