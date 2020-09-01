LAURA RECOVERY NOTES: Meals, supplies, food, and more on Wednesday, Sept. 2

Send updates to news@kplctv.com.
· PLEASE PRACTICE GENERATOR SAFETY. Of the 15 deaths from Hurricane Laura, eight have been from carbon monoxide. Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces. Click HERE for more on generator safety.
· To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585. The FEMA disaster code is 4559. Register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process.
· Residents in Calcasieu Parish experiencing water outages are urged to turn off their water at the roadside water valves if they are able to safely do so.
· Most of SWLA remains under a boil advisory.
· All of SWLA is under a burn ban.
· Drive slowly and carefully. Road conditions are dangerous. Power lines are dangling; most traffic lights are on the ground.
· Law enforcement insists that residents abide by curfews. Without street lights, the streets are dangerous to travel at night and officials are trying to curb looting.
· Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis & Vernon eligible for #OperationBlueroof: Operation Blue Roof is a free service by USACE for FEMA. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit: www.usace.army.mil/blueroof/
· Flight flying out of Lake Charles airport again today.
MEALS
· Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, serving lunch daily from 11 – 1 and dinner from 4 – 6 at Life United Church, 1800 East College St.
· Meals being given out at Walmart on Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles.
· Red Cross operating feeding and supply sites. Meals available at lunch time and 6 p.m. Supplies available from noon to 3 p.m.: clean-up kits, tarps, flashlights, gloves, masks, shovels, rakes, hand sanitizer and trash bags.
- Huber Park
- McMurry Park
- Park Terrace Shopping Center in DeRidder
- South Beauregard Elementary
- Allen August Multipurpose Center and Annex (starting Monday)
- Market Basket on Third Avenue in Lake Charles
- Market Basket at 900 Horridge St. in Vinton
· Operation BBQ Relief www.obr.org is providing hot BBQ meals to organizations, churches, and goups. All meals orders need to be in increments of 50 and must be placed by 5 p.m. the previous day. Call 386-222-2756.
· At the Stage parking lot in Vernon Parish, Papa John’s will be giving away free pizza from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
· Reaud, Morgan & Quinn has teamed up with several local businesses to pass out hot lunches, water, ice, bleach, mosquito spray, and other supplies in the parking lot of Sam’s Club starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2. Until supplies last.
· Hancock Whitney distributing hot meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday, Sept 4 at the Ryan Street Financial Center, 3401 Ryan St..
· Jambalaya served at 4720 Nelson Rd. at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Water, fuel and supplies distributed from 10 a.m. until complete.
FOOD AND OTHER
· Stine Home & Garden providing 1,000 people free mosquito control products from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Nelson Road store.
· The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice (if available; supply is limited) and tarps to residents from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Lake Charles Civic Center
- McMurry Park
- Vinton Elementary School
- Iowa Outlet Mall
- Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moss Bluff
- DeQuincy Railroad Museum
- Westwood Elementary School in Westlake
- Washington-Marion High School in Lake Charles
· National Guard distributing MREs, bottled water, and tarps (and ice when available) in Jeff Davis at:
- Welsh High School (8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until supplies exhausted). Please enter from Joseph Street and turn down Greyhound lane.
- Multipurpose building in Jennings (9 a.m.until 4 p.m. or until supplies exhausted)
- Topsy VFW (4 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
- FD1 Roanoke
- FD2 Hathaway
- FD6 Elton
- FD7 Topsy
- Fenton Community Center
- Lake Arthur PD
· National Guard distributing tarps only at:
· Jennings Police Department
- FD3
- FD5
· The Grand Lake Firemen’s Center and Hackberry Community Center have MREs, bottled water, and ice available.
· In Beauregard, food, water, and tarps to be distributed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the following locations:
- City of DeRidder fire training site, corner of Planer Mill Road/Bilbo Street
- Merryville High School, 7061 La. 110, Merryville
- East Beauregard High School, 5364 La. 113, DeRidder
- South Beauregard High School,151 Longville Church Road, Longville
- Singer High School, 153 La. 110, Singer
· Water, cleaning supplies and other items (which were donated) at the Johnson Bayou fire station starting Monday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Open Door Baptist on 2154 Hwy 171 in DeRidder will be handing out supplies Monday through Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. They will have pet food, toiletries, non-perishable food, water, tarps, and female products.
· Eastwood Pentecostal Church on Opelousas Street operating as a food and water distribution site.
· Distributing water, ice, and MREs at the Evans Fire Department, beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday.
· Doug Ashy Building Materials, locating at 1910 E. McNeese, distributing flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, bottled water, five-gallon insulated coolers, tarps, button cap nails, chain saw oil, gas cans, Gatorade oil, engine oil for generators, extension cords, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.
· Tide has set up a station to help wash clothes for free at the Nelson Rd. Walmart in Lake Charles from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· Kroger providing laundry facilities to customers and shower facilities for first responders on Country Club and in Sulphur.
HEALTH
· SWLA Center for Health Services on 2000 Opelousas Street has porta-potties, medical trailers, and showers coming in. Medical trailers have already arrived.
· Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Emergency Department is continuing to treat patients. However, services are limited at this time with only essential personnel on-site.
TRASH
· Lake Charles residents will be able to drop off spoiled goods from their refrigerators and freezers at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Cpl Donald Ray Stevens Recreation Center: 1619 Cessford Street
- Henry Heights Recreation Center: 801 East School Street
- Weaver Park Ballfields: 4436 Weaver Road
· Lake Charles anticipates resuming its normal collection routes on Monday, September 7.
· Lake Arthur trash can pickup will resumes Monday on its regular schedule.
· Garbage routes will start up again in the City of DeRidder on Monday, starting with workers’ regular routes in Green Acres, and they will go down all the city streets that they can.
FUEL STATIONS
· Neighborhood Walmart on Ryan Street
· 7080 Gulf Hwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 1901 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 2401 Westwood Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (cash only)
· 108 - Exxon and Chevron near Lowe’s (all grades not available)
· EZ Mart, corner of Hwy. 90 and 108 (all grades not available)
· Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moss Bluff open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 TESTING
· Free testing at Gulfway Shopping Center at 115 W. McNeese Street from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tetanus and Hepatitis-A shots will begin Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..
BANKING
· Jeff Davis Bank- drive thru available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on Kirby St., Big Lake Rd., and Morganfield, and in Moss Bluff, Welsh and Kinder. 24-Hour ATM service is available at Big Lake Rd., Hwy 14, Morganfield, Carlyss, Iowa, Moss Bluff, Sulphur, Welsh, and Westlake.
· First Federal Bank Main Office is open 9 am to 3 pm & ATM available at Main Office (1135 Lakeshore Drive).
· Chase reopened its locations at Northside Lake Charles and the Beglis branch in Sulphur.
· Lakeside Bank drive-thrus are open at the Lake Charles Nelson branch and Sulphur branch, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· First National Bank of DeRidder has two drive-thrus open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. ATMs operational 24/7.
- 1003 N Pine Street, DeRidder
- 5245 Nelson Road, Lake Charles
PHARMACIES
· Walgreens on Ryan Street, on Country Club and in Moss Bluff are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Moss Bluff’s pharmacy opens at noon.
· Pettit’s Pharmacy in Moss Bluff is open.
· Boudreaux’s New Drug Store reopening Monday.
STORES
· Kroger on Country Club is open.
· Slagle Mall in Vernon opening at 5 a.m. with a hot meal.
· Stine open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lake Charles and Sulphur.
· Lowe’s in Sulphur is open.
· Family Tire Care in Lake Charles has reopened.
· Misse’s Grocery is open in Sulphur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Rouses Markets in Sulphur & Moss Bluff are open daily 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· Walmart Neighborhood Markets in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff are open.
