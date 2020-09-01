Hay bales save home in Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, La. (KPLC) - This time last week people were boarding their windows and putting out sandbags getting ready for Hurricane Laura. That’s when 7News came across a unique storm barrier in Cameron Parish.
“I just started throwing hay bales in the yard and everyone started laughing at me,” said Richard Faulk.
People called him crazy, and reminded him that for the Three Little Pigs hay didn’t work out so well, but for Faulk hay bales saved his home.
“I did not clean up any debris, I left everything like it was,” Faulk said as he showed us the property.
A roofer by trade, Faulk stacked hay bales around his Grand Lake home before the storm. Even he was surprised by how well it worked.
“One fell right there. Leaned right against it. Barely touched it.”
A couple of bales turned over but his home was saved from debris whipping through the air.
“I’ve got a little bit of video (of the storm). I got out and hid behind a car and had my spotlight showing the man’s house and stuff flying everywhere it was interesting,” said Faulk. “But I was surprised by all the damage. I wasn’t expecting it to be as bad as hurricane Rita.”
While Faulk has no damage, he knows his neighbors weren’t as lucky.
“I mean I feel so sorry for everybody. I don’t want anybody to lose nothing.”
He’s counting his blessings and is proud of his Cajun engineering.
“I was nervous but now I can say I beat the big bad wolf.”
