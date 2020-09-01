Gov. Edwards advises residents affected by Hurricane Laura to preregister for DSNAP benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is encouraging residents of parishes affected by Hurricane Laura to preregister for DSNAP benefits, also known as disaster food stamps.
The governor says DSNAP benefits would be activated on Sept. 10, but preregistering for the benefits would “speed up” the process for residents in need.
He says residents who have received DSNAP benefits would still need to preregister.
Those who regularly receive SNAP benefits do not need to register for DSNAP benefits.
You can register for DSNAP benefits by clicking here.
