FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weather continues, but rain will be limited

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
First up the good news, rain will remain limited over the next few days. In fact, we are not likely to see any rain at all across most of SWLA! A few very isolated showers may develop, but these will not be like what we saw over the weekend when we had widespread significant rain. This should help those of you dealing with clean up and recovery, but will be most helpful to those with roof damage that have not had a temporary roof installed yet.
Now to the bad news, the heat will remain in place with temperatures reaching the low 90s. However the heat index will likely top out in the low 100s each afternoon. Use extreme caution while working outdoors and please drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in any shade you can find.
I see little reason to focus on the forecast beyond the next few days as most of you are likely most concerned about tomorrow and want to take things day by day.
Just in case you do care, we are still in hurricane season and there are a few systems out there. But NONE of them pose ANY threat to SWLA. I feel it is insensitive to talk about that in detail unless there is a threat to us considering what we went through last week. Trust me, we are watching things for you though!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.