FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another heat advisory but fewer storms help with cleanup today

Rain chances will remain limited Wednesday and Thursday thanks to high pressure and a pattern that will not be changing much until later in the week when a very weak front moves in from the north. This will help bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but times of these storms will mainly be confined to the afternoon hours. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for some real heat relief, but the long-range models do point toward our first real cool front of the season on the way next week.