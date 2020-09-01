FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another heat advisory but fewer storms help with cleanup today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A welcomed drier trend continues today as rain chances will be less of the focus in the short term but unfortunately not the heat. Heat concerns return today as temperatures quickly warm back into the 90s, combining with the soupy air to bring heat index readings back up to between 105 and 110. A Heat Advisory returns for all of Southwest Louisiana through 8:00 p.m. Lows won’t be any cooler tonight than the previous days, only dropping into the lower 80s.
Rain chances will remain limited Wednesday and Thursday thanks to high pressure and a pattern that will not be changing much until later in the week when a very weak front moves in from the north. This will help bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but times of these storms will mainly be confined to the afternoon hours. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for some real heat relief, but the long-range models do point toward our first real cool front of the season on the way next week.
For those still needing to tarp roofs and do clean-up, your best bet would be to try to get that done before this weekend, as there will be a better chance of a few showers and storms. There will also be another increase in the rain chances by early next week in advance of our next front.
This will bring a marked reduction in the heat and humidity levels, driving lows into the 60s and highs in the 70s and 80s by the latter half of next week.
A quick peek at the tropics this morning shows we are tracking Tropical Depression Fifteen that remains off the Carolinas and will stay out to sea in the open Atlantic. Meanwhile, a tropical depression could form later today in the Caribbean, but let me stress, this is absolutely no threat to Southwest Louisiana or really anyone in the Gulf as it moves toward Central America this week.
At this time, I see no need for us to be concerned about tropical development over the next several days. I realize this is a very delicate topic, so make sure to follow KPLC for any updates on future tropical threats and not the countless social media alarmists.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
