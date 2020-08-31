McNeese postpones start of semester

Faculty will begin reaching out to students with information regarding their coursework very soon. Students should disregard any Moodle messages concerning assignments until they are contacted by faculty with new timelines. We understand that some of our students and our faculty may not have sustainable electricity or internet service, but I assure you that we will support you in whatever way we are able. We are committed to being creative and flexible while we work through this situation. Students will have ample time to complete assignments and tests this semester.