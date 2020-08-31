Lake Charles barbershop owner returns to find destruction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Walking through the rubble, owner Michael “Big Mike” Francis stopped to see what his hair salon, Infinite Designs looked like.
“One of my friends who works for the fire department, sent me a picture,” Francis said. “He showed me this and I knew it was going to be kind of rough. When I opened the picture up, and when I seen it, all I could do was cry.”
On the corner of Broad and 3rd, he’s run the barber shop with his wife and daughter for the past 12 years.
“A lot of my old teammates and the younger guys who came in after I played were coming here to get their haircut,” Francis said. “A lot of my friends from growing up in the neighborhoods and the schools that I went to, they all would come, and now it’s all gone for now you know.”
He was cutting hair and a different salon when Hurricane Rita hit.
“I ended up not thinking I would going through it again, and God had other plans and here we go again with the same thing,” Francis said. “I’m numb, I ain’t going to lie. I’m the natural emotion you’re supposed to have when you see your stuff tore up, but I mean you got to think positive.”
Francis explained he doesn’t know how long it’s going to take to rebuild but he does say he’s going to have a positive mindset throughout it all.
