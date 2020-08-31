KPLC First Alert Skycam shows the winds increasing during Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton went to the KPLC studio over the weekend to retrieve the server for our Skycam network. This allows us to see a time-lapse from all the cameras. And the camera system manufacturer supplied us with the weather data, too.
The Lake Charles Skycam reported a maximum wind gust of 90.6 mph at 12:48 a.m. well before the worst of the weather arrived.
Unfortunately the camera went offline at 1:13 a.m. so we cannot see what occurred after that.
The Lake Charles camera is located atop the Magnolia building in downtown Lake Charles at 1011 Lakeshore Drive.
