KPLC First Alert Skycam shows the winds increasing during Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles Skycam captures winds ahead of Laura
By Wade Hampton | August 31, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 6:56 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton went to the KPLC studio over the weekend to retrieve the server for our Skycam network. This allows us to see a time-lapse from all the cameras. And the camera system manufacturer supplied us with the weather data, too.

The Lake Charles Skycam reported a maximum wind gust of 90.6 mph at 12:48 a.m. well before the worst of the weather arrived.

Unfortunately the camera went offline at 1:13 a.m. so we cannot see what occurred after that.

The Lake Charles camera is located atop the Magnolia building in downtown Lake Charles at 1011 Lakeshore Drive.

