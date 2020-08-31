FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid, but less rain!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heat and humidity will continue to be the biggest issue for those of you dealing with the cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Laura. Heat indices will likely climb above 100 degrees by lunch if not sooner.
Thankfully rain will be fairly limited, though a few showers may develop in the afternoon hours.
I do not see any major issues beyond Tuesday, so we will continue to take things day by day unless there is a major change in the weather expected.
