FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect; a few storms could return as well

While clean-up efforts continue, we typically tell those working outdoors to take frequent breaks in the A/C but without electricity, that isn’t possible. Therefore, you need to make sure you don’t overexert yourself today while working, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Be aware of the signs of heat related illness, and be ready to call 911 if you begin to notice the signs of heat stroke. Don’t work alone. Have someone with you at all times, as this is a life-threatening situation. Heat is actually the number one weather related killer in the U.S. each year.