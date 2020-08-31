FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect; a few storms could return as well

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Heat and humidity will be the primary focus of our forecast on this Monday, as temperatures start out in the 80s even prior to sunrise. Expect another day of heat indices between 105 and 110 as a heat advisory is back in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana.
While clean-up efforts continue, we typically tell those working outdoors to take frequent breaks in the A/C but without electricity, that isn’t possible. Therefore, you need to make sure you don’t overexert yourself today while working, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Be aware of the signs of heat related illness, and be ready to call 911 if you begin to notice the signs of heat stroke. Don’t work alone. Have someone with you at all times, as this is a life-threatening situation. Heat is actually the number one weather related killer in the U.S. each year.
Rain chances are in the forecast, as they’ve been the past few days, but the focus for storm development looks to shift a little farther north of the I-10 corridor. Sea-breeze thunderstorms look a little more likely in areas of Beauregard and Allen parishes today. A few storms could develop later this morning and into the afternoon.
Rain chances look to drop a bit lower after today as high pressure moves in and a relatively dry airmass in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. By this weekend, a few additional storms could return.
In the tropics, a few areas we are watching for development keep things active, but thankfully nothing that is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico at this time. I see no threat to our area over the next 5 to 7 days in the northern Gulf. Models do show some development south of Hispaniola moving toward Central America over the next 5 days. The two areas of possible tropical development farther out in the Atlantic will bear watching but at this time pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
