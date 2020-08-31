DCFS opens reception center at Alexandria MegaShelter for evacuees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has opened a Reception Center at the Alexandria MegaShelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees seeking shelter.
The Reception Center at Shrine on Airline/Zephyr Field has now closed.
Evacuees in need of shelter must go to the reception center to be placed in a non-congregate shelter as one becomes available. Anyone who arrives directly at a hotel will not be admitted and will be required to go to the reception center.
The reception center will be open 24/7 until further notice.
The center is located on 8125 Hwy 71 South Alexandria, LA 71302.
For more information, you can text LAShelter to 898-211 or by calling 211.
