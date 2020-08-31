DCFS opens reception center at Alexandria MegaShelter for evacuees

Department of Children and Family Services (Source: DCFS)
By Patrick Deaville | August 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 9:41 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has opened a Reception Center at the Alexandria MegaShelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees seeking shelter.

The Reception Center at Shrine on Airline/Zephyr Field has now closed.

Evacuees in need of shelter must go to the reception center to be placed in a non-congregate shelter as one becomes available. Anyone who arrives directly at a hotel will not be admitted and will be required to go to the reception center.

The reception center will be open 24/7 until further notice.

The center is located on 8125 Hwy 71 South Alexandria, LA 71302.

For more information, you can text LAShelter to 898-211 or by calling 211.

