Beauregard officials working to provide evacuation transportation to elderly, those with medical needs

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials are coordinating an effort to relocate residents who want to voluntarily evacuate, specifically those who are elderly and have medical needs.
Hurricane Laura has left much of Beauregard without power, which could take weeks to restore. Medical access and services are very limited. Steady resources are not guaranteed.
Louisiana DCFS has opened a Reception Center at the Alexandria MegaShelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees seeking shelter.
FOR THOSE WHO HAVE TRANSPORTATION:
You can go to the reception center now to be placed in a non-congregate shelter as one becomes available. Anyone who arrives directly at a hotel will not be admitted and will be required to go to the reception center. The reception center will be open 24/7 until further notice.
Alexandria Reception Center
Alexandria MegaShelter
8125 Hwy 71 South
Alexandria, LA 71302
FOR THOSE WHO NEED TRANSPORTATION:
If you need transportation to the reception center in Alexandria, go to DeRidder Junior High School at 415 North Frusha Drive at 7 A.M. TUESDAY FOR INTAKE. Buses will leave at 2 p.m. This will be the location for residents to gather in order to be transported by bus to Alexandria.
Parish residents needing a ride to DeRidder Junior High School can contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office today, Monday, at 337-463-3281, 337-375-1326 or 337-396-4052.
Those living in the City of DeRidder can contact the DeRidder Police Department today, Monday, at 337-462-8911.
Please wear a mask. Be prepared for the extended stay. No pets.
