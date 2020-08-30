Sheriff says Iowa double homicide not random act of violence, person of interest arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the double homicide in Iowa Saturday is not believed to be a random act of violence.
A person of interest has been arrested, but he is not a suspect.
Scot Martin Kid, 36, of Kinder, was arrested in Eunice for felony theft.
A family member told authorities they found Joan O’Brien, 73, and Zoren O’Brien, 81, deceased inside their home, Vincent said.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to the incident or knows Kidd’s whereabouts they are asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.
