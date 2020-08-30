SBA offering disaster assistance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to non-farm businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters.
Loans are available to those that suffered losses due to Hurricane Laura in Allen Parish, Beauregard Parish, Calcasieu Parish, Cameron Parish and Jefferson Davis Parish.
There are a few type of loans available:
Homeowners: Up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property.
Renters: Up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
Property Damage: Up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations).
Economic Injury: Only for small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume.
Individuals can apply for loans at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
For additional assistance, the SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center that is open Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT. They can be contacted via email: FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955.
