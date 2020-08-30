Red Cross establishing fixed relief sites in Beauregard, Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Red Cross of Louisiana has announced they will be establishing fixed distribution sites, along with their partners, on Sunday, August 30, in Calcasieu and Beauregard Parish.
The Red Cross says residents will be able to pick up emergency supplies such as clean-up kits, tarps, flashlights, gloves, masks, shovels, rakes, hand sanitizer and trash bags at the sites.
Each parish will have two sites:
· Park Terrace Shopping Center, 1011 N Pine Street, Deridder, LA 70634
· South Beauregard Elementary, 12380 Highway 171, Longville, LA 70652
· Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601
· McMurry Park, 300 South Hazel Street Sulphur, LA 70663
The Red Cross says additional distribution sites will be established in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.