Possible murder-suicide reported in Moss Bluff
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said during a briefing Sunday that deputies are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide in Moss Bluff. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Johnathan Manning | August 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 7:24 PM

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - For the second time in the four days since Hurricane Laura devastated Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu officials are investigating a homicide.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said during a briefing Sunday that deputies are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide in Moss Bluff.

No other details were released.

The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a double homicide in Iowa. Mancuso said Thursday that it did not appear to be a random act of violence and that a person of interest has been arrested.

