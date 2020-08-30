Local drug store opening on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Boudreaux’s New Drug Store will be opening for business on Monday, August 31.
Boudreaux’s says they will be offering the following:
· Same day or next day drugs will be available.
· All vaccines, including tetanus, will be available.
· Medications from other pharmacies can be filled as long as you have the bottle.
· Due to the disaster at hand, many different medications will be able to be filled.
· Delivery is available in an emergency.
For more information call (337)-436-7216.
