Local drug store opening on Monday

Local drug store opening on Monday
Boudreaux’s New Drug Store is set to open for business on Monday. (Source: WAFB)
By Davon Cole | August 30, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 2:59 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Boudreaux’s New Drug Store will be opening for business on Monday, August 31.

Boudreaux’s says they will be offering the following:

· Same day or next day drugs will be available.

· All vaccines, including tetanus, will be available.

· Medications from other pharmacies can be filled as long as you have the bottle.

· Due to the disaster at hand, many different medications will be able to be filled.

· Delivery is available in an emergency.

For more information call (337)-436-7216.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.