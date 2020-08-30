LAURA RECOVERY NOTES: Monday, Aug. 31

THIS PAGE IS STILL BEING UPDATED. PLEASE CHECK BACK. Send updates to news@kplctv.com.
· To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585. The FEMA disaster code is 4559. Register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process.
· Residents in Calcasieu Parish experiencing water outages are urged to turn off their water at the roadside water valves if they are able to safely do so.
· Most of SWLA remains under a boil advisory.
All of SWLA is under a burn ban.
· Drive slowly and carefully. Road conditions are dangerous. Power lines are dangling; most traffic lights are on the ground – drive slowly and carefully.
· It’s crucial to practice generator safety. Calcasieu has reported five deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning this week. Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces.
MEALS
· Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, serving lunch daily from 11 – 1 and dinner from 4 – 6 at Life United Church, 1800 East College St.
· Meals being given out at Walmart on Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles.
· The Salvation Army is operating a feeding station in the parking lot of Jason’s Deli on Ryan Street.
· Red Cross operating feeding and supply sites. Meals available at lunch time and 6 p.m. Supplies available from noon to 3 p.m.: clean-up kits, tarps, flashlights, gloves, masks, shovels, rakes, hand sanitizer and trash bags.
- Civic Center
- McMurry Park
- Park Terrace Shopping Center in DeRidder
- South Beauregard Elementary
- Allen August Multipurpose Center and Annex (starting Monday)
Operation BBQ Relief www.obr.org is providing hot BBQ meals to organizations, churches, and goups. All meals orders need to be in increments of 50 and must be placed by 5 p.m. the previous day. Call 386-222-2756.
FOOD AND OTHER
· The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. One tarp per vehicle.
· The National Guard will be distributing MREs, water, and ice at McMurry Park starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, August 30.
· Tarps will be distributed by the National Guard at the Lake Charles Civic Center, starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 30.
· The Grand Lake Firemen’s Center and Hackberry Community Center have MREs, bottled water, and ice available.
· The National Guard will begin COVID-19 testing on Sunday, August 30, no times set as of yet.
· In Beauregard, food, water, ice and tarps to be distributed starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 at the following locations:
- City of DeRidder fire training site, corner of Planer Mill Road/Bilbo Street
- Merryville High School, 7061 La. 110, Merryville
- East Beauregard High School, 5364 La. 113, DeRidder
- South Beauregard High School,151 Longville Church Road, Longville
- Singer High School, 153 La. 110, Singer
TRASH
· The Sweet Lake dump will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today, and it will be open tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Household items only. No limbs or debris.
FUEL STATIONS
· The Neighborhood Walmart on Ryan Street has fuel stations open
Cash only for the following locations:
· 7080 Gulf Hwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· 1901 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy. Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· 2401 Westwood Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· 108 - Exxon and Chevron near Lowe’s (all grades not available)
· Ez Mart, corner of Hwy. 90 and 108 (all grades not available)
STORES
· Kroger on Country Club is open.
· Stine open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lake Charles and Sulphur.
· Lowe’s in Sulphur is open.
· Walgreens on the corner of Sale and Ryan in Lake Charles is open.
· Family Tire Care in Lake Charles has reopened.
· Misse’s Grocery is open in Sulphur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Rouses in Sulphur is selling water, ice, and bread in a drive-thru. Cash only right now.
· Boudreaux’s New Drug Store reopening Monday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.