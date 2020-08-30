Kroger sending relief to Lake Area from Houston

“As we look at the devastation Hurricane Laura brought, we want nothing more than to be here for our neighbors, our associates, and our community,” said President of Kroger, Joe Kelley. “The water lines are down so we brought plenty of water to distribute free of charge, and we have an industrial strength generator powering our store to allow people access to the necessities they need. We are here for the families impacted want them to know we are on site to help.”