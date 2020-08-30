Kroger sending relief to Lake Area from Houston

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Kroger has announced they will reopen their Lake Charles location on Sunday, August 30.
Kroger says they are sending ten trailers full of water and food with a police escort from their Houston Distribution Center.
The Kroger Emergency Response Team and Mobile Pharmacy Trailer will be following the caravan of trucks as they make their way down I-10 to the Texas-Louisiana border to Lake Charles.
The Kroger Emergency Response Team will be in the parking lot located at 2010 Country Club Rd., with 18-wheelers full of water ready to distribute to the community, according to Kroger.
“We Are Here For You,” will be a message of support to a community in recovery.
“As we look at the devastation Hurricane Laura brought, we want nothing more than to be here for our neighbors, our associates, and our community,” said President of Kroger, Joe Kelley. “The water lines are down so we brought plenty of water to distribute free of charge, and we have an industrial strength generator powering our store to allow people access to the necessities they need. We are here for the families impacted want them to know we are on site to help.”
Residents can visit the store this afternoon to pick up their free gallon of water, as well as complimentary hot dogs at a cookout in the parking lot hosted by Nolan Ryan.
