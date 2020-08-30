Ice, water and MREs available at Lake Charles Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Laura lined up to receive ice, water, and military ready-to-eat (MRE) meals, distributed by the Louisiana National Guard at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
“We’re here to support the people of Lake Charles and the people of Louisiana,” said Captain Kevin Casey. “It’s why we joined the National Guard and we’re just extraordinarily happy to be here.”
Residents waited for over an hour to receive resources, many saying they were quickly depleting at their respective homes.
“We’ve had a little bit of food, water, we’re struggling on, that’s what we’re here for, hopefully we can get some water,” said Sulphur resident, Carolyn Meche. “We’ve been doing pretty good other than that. It’s hot, it’s very hot, but otherwise we’re managing.”
Saturday, Aug. 29 was the first day of distribution.
“We have all our supplies lined up in various distribution sites, and we separate the cars into two different lines, and then as they go up to each line, we identify how many members of their family, or extended family is with them,” Casey said. “And then, based off of that, we provide the MREs, the water, and the ice. "
According to Capt. Casey, over 3500 vehicles came to the distribution site to receive resources.
Distribution is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Lake Charles Civic Center. They start cutting lines off at 5:30 p.m.
