FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms remain through Monday, hot afternoons ahead

Heat indices have been the bigger story this afternoon and will continue to be the case as we head into the upcoming days as we will feel more like the triple digits. As we move through the evening we stand the chance of seeing a few showers and storms moving through the region bringing heavy rainfall as lightning. The good news is that if we do see some of the rain it will help to cool the temperatures down. I will stress though a heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. this evening. Make sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water or Gatorade as you work outside. We will see temperatures fall overnight, but it will be a warm and humid night with lows in the middle and upper 70′s.