FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms remain through Monday, hot afternoons ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen another round of showers and storms moving into Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, bringing heavy rain as well as lightning. Temperatures are warm as well as we have reached the lower 90′s once again.
Heat indices have been the bigger story this afternoon and will continue to be the case as we head into the upcoming days as we will feel more like the triple digits. As we move through the evening we stand the chance of seeing a few showers and storms moving through the region bringing heavy rainfall as lightning. The good news is that if we do see some of the rain it will help to cool the temperatures down. I will stress though a heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. this evening. Make sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water or Gatorade as you work outside. We will see temperatures fall overnight, but it will be a warm and humid night with lows in the middle and upper 70′s.
A few scattered showers and storms will be possible again as we move into Monday afternoon and the heat and humidity will be returning as we move into the afternoon. Highs will be back into the lower 90′s, but it will be feeling more like the triple digits during the afternoon. Make sure to drink plenty of water as you continue to clean up as dehydration will be something we have to watch for.
Through the rest of the week we see slightly drier air working it’s way into the region, but temperatures will hold steady in the lower 90′s during the day and upper 70′s overnight. Remember to stay patient and that better days are ahead and we will get through this together!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.