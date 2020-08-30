Call center available to report water line issues

Lake Charles City Hall has announced an available call center for residents to report broken water lines and leaks. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall has announced an available call center for residents to report broken water lines and leaks, which goes live at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30.

City Hall says water pressure is still low throughout the city, and they are aware that some areas are still experiencing a complete loss of water pressure. They are working as quickly as possible to remedy the issues, and identifying broken lines and leaks is a critical part.

The call center will be operational from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. After that, the center will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to City Hall.

Broken lines and water leaks can be reported by calling 491-1442, 491-1227 or 491-1453.

If you are in need of food, shelter, clothing or other personal assistance, dial 211.

