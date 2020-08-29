Sheriff’s Office working double homicide in Iowa

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - In the devastation of Hurricane Laura, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is working a double homicide in Iowa.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Thompson Iowa at 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.
A family member told authorities they found Joan O’Brien, 73, and Zoren O’Brien, 81, deceased inside their home, Vincent said.
She said the investigation is in the preliminary stages, but the deaths appear to be a double homicide.
The Calcasieu Coroner will determine cause of death.
Vincent asked anyone with information about the deaths to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.
