Saturday Updates for SWLA

· The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory. All residents need to boil water before consuming until further notice.
· Debris can be moved to roadsides at this time. There is no timeline for it to be picked up, and the Beauregard Parish Police Jury is currently working to acquire a contract for a debris removal services.
· Burn ban is in place due to water shortages throughout the parish.
· The DeRidder Police Department reminds motorists to avoid blocking intersections when they are waiting in line for fuel or in distribution lines.
· The Beauregard Parish Police Jury reports that approximately 75 percent of roads throughout the parish are now open except in the District 8/Dry Creek area, where the roads are about 50 percent passable.
· Power restoration could be weeks. Officials have said that residents need to be prepared for a significant amount of time without power.
· Residents can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585. The FEMA disaster code is 4559.
· Stines open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lake Charles and Sulphur.
· Misse’s Grocery is open in Sulphur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have milk, water, charcoal and meat available. Trying to get propane.
· Kroger in Lake Charles will be giving out free gallons of water on Saturday, August 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, August 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
· Hancock Whitney in Lake Charles is distributing food and ice at the Ryan Street location. They also have an ATM available.
· Rouses in Sulphur is selling water, ice, and bread in a drive-thru. Cash only right now. Employee says they’re trying to reopen the store this afternoon.
· Slidell church groups on Hwy 90 in Sulphur are providing meals. They are set up in the parking lot of the old Kroger building. Just drive through and let them know how many you need.
· Jeff Davis officials ask that residents fill out this survey: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/36c861fc544f46b3817e4a244f7f05cf?field:incident_id=20-027. This survey is to be used only for reporting damage or loss of personal property. Completing this survey does not guarantee any form of assistance or initiate a claim to your insurance provider.
· No one should be clearing any right of way to their properly until Jeff Davis Electric Company clears it for you. There are numerous life threatening hazards as well as potential to do more damage to our system. Please wait until JDEC is available to clear a path for you.
