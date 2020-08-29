Residents may apply for Laura assistance online or by phone

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Individual and public assistance is available through FEMA for Hurricane Laura-affected residents in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
Public assistance includes help for state, local, tribal and territorial governments and certain private-non-profit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.
Apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.
The FEMA disaster code is: 4559.
Pres. Donald Trump on Friday approved a major disaster following Laura, opening funding for affected residents through FEMA.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Individual Assistance
(Assistance to individuals and households)
Allen (Parish)
Allen (Parish)
Beauregard (Parish)
Calcasieu (Parish)
Cameron (Parish)
Jefferson Davis (Parish)
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.