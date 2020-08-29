LAURA RECOVERY NOTES: Sunday, Aug. 30

· To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process.
· Residents in Calcasieu Parish experiencing water outages are urged to turn off their water at the roadside water valves if they are able to safely do so.
· Most of SWLA remains under a boil advisory.
· Drive slowly and carefully. Road conditions are dangerous. Power lines are dangling; most traffic lights are on the ground – drive slowly and carefully.
· It’s crucial to practice generator safety. Calcasieu has reported five deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning this week. Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces.
MEALS
· Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, serving lunch daily from 11 – 1 and dinner from 4 – 6.
· Red Cross and Southern Baptists will be providing meals at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center. On Monday, two meal times will be provided at this location. Times TBA.
FOOD AND OTHER
· The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. One tarp per vehicle.
· The Red Cross has disaster supply and food sites at McMurry Park, 300 S Hazel St, Sulphur, and the Lake Charles Civic Center. Both will open at noon Sunday, Aug. 30. They will provide items such as cots, mops, brooms, buckets, PPE, snacks and bottled water.
· The National Guard will begin COVID-19 testing on Sunday, August 30, no times set as of yet.
· Stine open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lake Charles and Sulphur.
· Misse’s Grocery is open in Sulphur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have milk, water, charcoal and meat available. Trying to get propane.
· Kroger on Country Club giving out free gallons of water from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, August 30.
· Family Tire Care in Lake Charles has reopened.
