FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot stretch ahead with a few storms during the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We saw a wet afternoon for our Friday, but the bigger story has been the heat as we have heat advisory’s in place as we see higher humidity coupled with temperatures in the lower 90′s.
As we move through the evening we can expect to see a few showers or storms around, but the bigger story will be the heat for those that are cleaning up. Temperatures will be slow to fall as we head into the evening as we drop back into the lower and middle 80′s. For those cleaning up make sure to keep plenty of water handy for the rest of this evening and into Sunday as well. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 70′s so a hot and muggy night is ahead. For Sunday, more of the same can be expected as we see highs in the lower 90′s with some storms producing heavy rain and lightning moving through. Remember if you hear thunder to go indoors and seek shelter until the storm passes.
The heat and humidity look to continue as we head into the early part of the week with a few showers and storms possible each afternoon. We do dry out into the middle and end of next week, but the heat will continue as we see highs in the lower 90′s each day. Lows overnight will be back in the middle 70′s, so a comfortable nights will continue.
The weather looks to cooperate as we move through the week, so clean up will be fine. Just remember to stay positive and be patient. We will get through this together and be stronger than before!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
