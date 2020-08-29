Calcasieu water systems seek customer service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All residents in Calcasieu Parish, including within municipalities, are being urged to turn off their water at the roadside water valves if they are able to safely do so.
Doing so helps providers deliver services sooner, while reducing issues like leaks or broken pipes that would cause a shutdown of water systems.
The Calcasieu Police Jury ask that you contact your water system provider if you suspect a leak or other damage to your water system.
Once water is restored, residents will be placed under a boil advisory until it is safe to be lifted.
The police jury also ask that water meters be cleared of debris to avoid further damages and connectivity delays.
Local and parish officials have no word on state or federal relief, but the city and parish have completed all requests and paperwork, just waiting for approval.
