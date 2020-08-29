Calcasieu, Cameron schools closed until further notice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Both Cameron and Calcasieu parish schools are closed until further notice, officials with both school boards say.
Cameron Superintendent Charley Lemons said school board officials are still assessing the damage.
Calcasieu School Board officials say 97 percent of their 70 sites and facilities have substantial damage.
Much of that is roof damage, Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said at a briefing Saturday. He said both Barbe High and Sulphur High suffered most of their roofs.
“Our faculty and staff members have worked so hard to prepare for this school year, and all of those efforts will be on full display once we’re able to officially have our first day of school,” the school board said in a statement. “Until then, we want all of our employees to focus efforts and attention on their families, as that is what is most important.”
“The Southwest Louisiana community will come back stronger than ever, and that certainly applies to the entire CPSB district as well. For the foreseeable future, our efforts will focus on Rebuilding Foundations for the Future until we can once again open our doors and warmly welcome all of the students we’ve missed since March.”
