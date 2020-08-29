American Red Cross helping SWLA residents after Hurricane Laura

Per Joachim, they will have two fixed disaster supply sites open Sunday at two locations. One is at McMurry Park in Sulphur and the other at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Both will be open at noon and stay open until 3 p.m. or later, according to Joachim. The supplies will include mops, buckets, cots, brooms, shovels, rakes, PPE, bottled water, gloves and snacks.