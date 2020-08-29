American Red Cross helping SWLA residents after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The American Red Cross is helping residents of Southwest Louisiana recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Chief Executive Officer of the State of Louisiana for The American Red Cross Joshua Joachim spoke at a Calcasieu briefing Saturday and shared some important information for people trying to recover. The American Red Cross’s four main area’s of focus right now are distribution of emergency supplies, feeding, sheltering and damage assessment.
Per Joachim, they will have two fixed disaster supply sites open Sunday at two locations. One is at McMurry Park in Sulphur and the other at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Both will be open at noon and stay open until 3 p.m. or later, according to Joachim. The supplies will include mops, buckets, cots, brooms, shovels, rakes, PPE, bottled water, gloves and snacks.
In addition, Joachim said the American Red Cross will be adding feeding missions starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, then on Monday they will be adding a third supply site. All of these will have feeding missions for lunch and 6 p.m. dinner.
“We’re partnering with the Southern Baptist for delivering and serving those meals, we’ll actually be purchasing the food, we’ll be delivering and distributing those meals and the Southern Baptist will be cooking those meals for us so thank you to the Southern Baptists,” said Joachim.
