Mayor Hunter says Lake Area needs funding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mayor Nic Hunter speaks on what the most important needs are for the Lake Area.
Mayor Hunter says donations are always welcomed, but the biggest need is funding.
“Yes, water is needed. Yes, food is needed, but let me tell you, I’m going to be very blunt about this, and I’m not trying to be that guy, but I’m just going to say it. The most nimble resource is money.”
Mayor Hunter says the money can be donated directly to local organizations.
“Rather than going to the store and buying some bottled water. Rather than going to the store and buying some toilet paper, and trying to somehow get it to Lake Charles. If you want to take that same money and donate it to United Way or the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, those are nimble resources.”
Mayor Hunter went on to list all the things the money could go toward.
“It might be housing, it might be help with getting our people back employed in two or three weeks. So that’s the most nimble resource.”
