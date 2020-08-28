Lake Charles Memorial completing evacuations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is completing the process of evacuating all patients to hospitals around Louisiana.
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital spokesman, Matt Felder, says Memorial’s emergency department, will continue to stay open, and will contine to serve the community.
Felder says diagnostics, injury treatment, lab services and behavioral health will all be available.
Patients will either be treated and released, or they will be treated and transferred to another hospital, according to Felder.
Felder says the Health and Human Services Department has sent in a disaster medical assistance team, Ohio-5. The team will set up outside Memorial’s ER on Saturday, to assist with emergency medical services.
Memorial is currently working to clean its facility, and once water is restored, they will be able to return to normal hours, according to Felder.
No OB services are available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.