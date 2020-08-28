How to watch KPLC 7 News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re looking for our broadcast over-the-air, you will not find it, but we are working hard to make sure you can continue to get the information you need on our digital platforms.
Along with breaking news and scheduled press conferences, you will be able to get important updates from KPLC during its normal newscast schedule, which includes:
NEWSCAST SCHEDULE
- Weekday: 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m.; Noon; 5, 6, and 10 p.m.
- Weekend: 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday; 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday
You can watch that broadcast at www.kplctv.com, on our Smart Television platforms, and on Facebook.
The transmission tower of KPLC was snapped in half during Hurricane Laura, sending the top portion of the tower tumbling down into the station’s broadcast studio below. The damaged tower transmits the station’s signal to its larger main tower located about 25 miles away. Crews have been unable to reach the larger tower to inspect it because roads leading to it are covered with large trees.
KPLC General Manager John Ware said Thursday it could be up to a year before the station is fully restored, but he pledged the station would continue to deliver regular newscasts to its viewers as they rebuild the facility.
“We will be phasing things as we get estimates on how to address the tower and make our building safe,” Ware said.
