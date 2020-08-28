Generators linked to carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in wake of Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - The number of deaths linked to Hurricane Laura continues to grow due to the use of generators.
As of Friday, Aug. 28, officials confirm that six people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Five deaths came from one household.
During a press conference, Calcasieu Parish officials warned residents about this disturbing trend.
Calcasieu is not safe for residents at the moment and anyone who is trying to come back to the area to stay should understand that the area’s infrastructure can not support them. There is little to nothing in the way of stores, gas, electricity, and water.
It is estimated that 244,000 homes are without power in Louisiana due to the storm.
