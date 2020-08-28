Cleco gives update on power restoration

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cleco says it has restored power to 43,550 customers but that 95,450 customers are currently without power as of 11 a.m. today, Aug. 28, 2020.
“We’re asking customers to please be patient, as we’re are moving as quickly and safely as we can to get everyone back on,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Being that the storm has fully passed, and we have a full day to work, we expect to make more progress today.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.