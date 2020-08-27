LWC: 50,000 eligible residents to receive additional unemployment benefits Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) say the agency paid $240 million in additional unemployment benefits mandated by President Trump, known as Lost Wages Assistance, to almost 300,000 eligible unemployed residents Wednesday, Aug. 26.
LWC says it’s the largest ever payout of benefits in a single day in Louisiana. The state was one of the first in the nation to payout Lost Wages Assistance benefits mandated by President Donald Trumps’s executive order.
LWC will pay out nearly $44 million in remaining benefits to an additional 50,000 eligible unemployment residents Thursday, Aug. 27. Officials ask residents to be patient as payments may take up to 24 to 48 hours to appear in their account.
Officials also say in order to keep the website running smoothly, most retroactive payment will not be visible in residents’ HiRE summary. Eligible unemployed residents should check with their banks for deposits.
“My prayers are with every citizen of our state,” LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said. “I want to thank the incredible group of dedicated professionals at the LWC. We will continue to do our part during this time of tremendous need.”
