LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Laura updates for SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The latest on Hurricane Laura in SWLA.
12:20 p.m. If you stayed, get to your safe place! Stay away from windows and doors!
Midnight update: FROM National Hurricane Center: Northern eyewall of Laura moving over Cameron Parish. Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding occurring in SWLA.
11:45 p.m. Thousands now without power in SWLA.
11:00 p.m. Update from the National Hurricane Center.
11:30 p.m. Conditions beginning to worsen in Lake Charles. Stay put and stay safe if you stayed!
10:45 p.m. More than 6,000 without power in Calcasieu.
10:40 p.m. From Jillian Corder: Just a few minutes after our interview with Sheriff Tony Mancuso, the rain and wind started to really pick up.The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed all the storm shutters and only one door remains accessible. Soon all the storm doors will be closed. There are dozens of deputies here tonight. We’ve all been given life jackets should conditions warrant us leaving at any point.
10:30 p.m. Latest update shows Hurricane Laura a high-end Category 4; 75 miles from Lake Charles
FROM CAMERON PARISH:
75 miles from Port Arthur, TX and Lake Charles.
The eyewall will be making landfall between midnight and 2 am. East of the center of circulation will see the highest storm surge and strongest winds.Expect to see winds of 120+ mph near Lake Charles as the eyewall moves through the area.
Winds of 75 to 100+ mph are expected in southeast Texas. Winds of 50 to 75 mph are expected in south central Louisiana.
Storm surge in Lake Charles will be delayed until closer to sunrise. The combination of surge and rainfall will likely cause catastrophic flooding in this region.
If southeast Texas can stay west of the center of circulation, storm surge will be delayed until closer to sunrise as well. The storm surge will be in the 5 to 8 ft range in southeast Texas.
Storm surge in Vermilion Bay region has the potential to be in the 10 to 15 ft range
10:20 p.m. Tornado warnings keep coming.
10 p.m. Latest update on Laura shows the hurricane right on the coast of Cameron.
9:50 p.m. 1,100 Entergy customers without power in Calcasieu.
9:40 p.m. I-10 closed in both directions.
9:23 p.m. Tornado Warning including Cameron Parish, LA, Vermilion Parish, LA until 9:45 p.m.
9:15 p.m. All of SWLA under Tornado Watch. A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado. A warning means what appears to be a tornado has been spotted.
9 p.m. Tornado Warning including Cameron Parish, LA, Vermilion Parish, LA until 9:15 p.m.
8:55 p.m. Update in DeRidder
Pinewood Elementary School Shelter is at full capacity with 75 people and is being closed. Anyone still seeking shelter should go to First Pentecostal Church at 120 Mahlon St in DeRidder and that shelter is getting close to capacity and within the hour both will be locked down.
8:29 p.m. I-10 westbound shut down from Texas state line to Atchafalaya Bridge
8:25 p.m. We are about six hours from landfall.
8:20 p.m. From Cameron Parish OEP
The eye of category 4 Hurricane Laura is 95 miles from Lake Charles and 95 miles from Port Arthur. It is moving north-northwest at 15 mph. Maximum winds are 150 mph, just below category 5 strength.Tropical storm force winds are now approaching the I-10 corridor in Louisiana. Hurricane force winds will begin near the coast in the next 2 to 4 hours.One large rain band is moving into the I-10 corridor now, and very heavy rain will be moving onshore over the next several hours.
8 p.m. The latest in Lake Charles.
EVACUATIONS
· Calcasieu has issued a mandatory evacuation.
· Cameron has issued a mandatory evacuation.
· Allen Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation.
· Beauregard Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation.
· Jeff Davis has issued a voluntary evacuation.
CURFEWS
Calcasieu Parish: Beginning Wednesday, 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Beauregard Parish: Dusk till dawn curfew in effect
Jeff Davis Parish: Beginning Thursday, Sunset to sunrise.
Merryville: Beginning Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Vernon Parish: All of Vernon Parish from 10 p.m. until the Chief and Sheriff advise it is safe to travel.
