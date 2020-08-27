Just like Rita, Laura blows out windows of Capitol One tower, dislodges casino riverboat

I-10 bridge closed until further notice

Just like Rita, Laura blows out windows of Capitol One tower, dislodges casino riverboat
Windows blow out at Capital One building (Source: @tbrite89)
By Johnathan Manning | August 27, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 5:50 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In scenes eerily reminiscent of Hurricane Rita, Hurricane Laura blew out the windows of the Capitol One building.

It also dislodged the Isle of Capri riverboat casino, which then floated into the I-10 bridge. The barge has been removed, but bridge is shut down while crews work to inspect the bridge for damages.

For those who lived through Rita, they were just two of a number of scenes that played out similarly to Rita in 2005 - Rita also flooded Cowboy Stadium, which happened again in Laura.

McNeese Football Stadium Damage
McNeese Football Stadium Damage (Source: KPLC)

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.