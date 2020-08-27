Entergy continuing to work on outages

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy’s Louisiana storm team continues to assess damages and restore power for areas it is safe to do so.
Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish Thursday morning as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of up to 145 mph.
Laura traveled north across Louisiana and into Arkansas, and brought tropical storm force winds as far inland as Ouachita Parish.
Entergy says approximately 280,000 customers were without power at one point, with SWLA and North Louisiana being some of the hardest hit areas. As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, approximately 256,000 customers are without power.
Crews, have faced challenges due to blocked roadways leading into Lake Charles, however, they have been inspecting portions of the electrical system and performing some work in areas east of Calcasieu Parish and in parts of North Louisiana, according to Entergy.
Entergy says they will continue to use helicopters and drones to inspect damage to its transmission and distribution infrastructure.
Power must be restored to high-voltage transmission lines and substations in order to re-energize the distribution lines that serve businesses and homes, according to Entergy.
Scouts will continue inspecting damages in the coming days. Once assessments are completed, crews will begin restoring power to critical infrastructure as well as putting together a plan to restore power to the largest number of customers the fastest, according to Entergy.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.