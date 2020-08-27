CPSO announces impassable roads

By Caroline Habetz | August 27, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 9:16 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following roads are deemed impassable by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Highway 90 West to Choupique to Edgerly DeQuincy Road

Houston River Road West / N Clairborne

Koonce Road

3800 Block of N Anthony Ferry Road

Highway 12 at the Beauregard Parish Line

500 Block of Ann Street (Downtown)

775 Apache Drive

Napoleon to Huntington

Man Heyd / Highway 3059

Highway 1256 to Rosemont

2351 Highway 90

Highway 90 just east of Choupique

Highway 27 to Houston River Road

Kings Funeral Home on Highway 14

Highway 14 / Highway 90

I-210 just west of Nelson Road

Northbound Lane of Highway 14 south of 210

3720 Power Centre Parkway

Bonnie Meadow Lane / West Gauthier Road

600 block Gateway Drive

731 Amber Drive

North Perkins Ferry Road

Swift Plant

Oak Park Boulevard

Jones Street

Houston River Road after Houston River Baptist Church

Highway 90 east of Deer Run

5859 Tom Hebert Road

Gulf Highway from McNeese to Parish Line Road

Tom Hebert Road South of Tank Farm Road

Sutherland/Cypress Lake

Napoleon / N Huntington

Common Street - N & S from Claude St to Sale Rd

5700 block of Nick Martone Road

S Goodman south of the tracks

Dr. Michael Debakey going east to Alvin Street

Joe Spears at PE Daigle

1634 Woodland Drive

Tom Hebert at Friesen Road

911 advised Starks has trees on train tracks at unknown locations

Highway 397 east of Robinson Road

Highway 397 south of Lincoln

Sidney Leger Road / Parish Barn Road

Highway 378 before the green bridge

Park Road, Sutherland Road, & N Perkins Ferry Road

Cities Service just south of Swisco

Highway 108 West / Choupique Road

Highway 27 north of Houston River Road

Highway 27 south of Houston River Road

3402 Swanson Lane

2893 Highway 90

Jim Pickens / Edison Granger

Highway 90 / West Street

Jays Circle /Carlyss Drive

316 Goss Road

Creole Street / West 18TH Street

Belfield Drive / Sabre Drive

Knapp Street / N Booker Street

Carpenter Road / Opelousas Street

5935 Bennie Lane

Big Woods Starks

W Prien Lake Road / York Lane

407 Bruce Circle

