CPSO announces impassable roads

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following roads are deemed impassable by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Highway 90 West to Choupique to Edgerly DeQuincy Road
Houston River Road West / N Clairborne
Koonce Road
3800 Block of N Anthony Ferry Road
Highway 12 at the Beauregard Parish Line
500 Block of Ann Street (Downtown)
775 Apache Drive
Napoleon to Huntington
Man Heyd / Highway 3059
Highway 1256 to Rosemont
2351 Highway 90
Highway 90 just east of Choupique
Highway 27 to Houston River Road
Kings Funeral Home on Highway 14
Highway 14 / Highway 90
I-210 just west of Nelson Road
Northbound Lane of Highway 14 south of 210
3720 Power Centre Parkway
Bonnie Meadow Lane / West Gauthier Road
600 block Gateway Drive
731 Amber Drive
North Perkins Ferry Road
Swift Plant
Oak Park Boulevard
Jones Street
Houston River Road after Houston River Baptist Church
Highway 90 east of Deer Run
5859 Tom Hebert Road
Gulf Highway from McNeese to Parish Line Road
Tom Hebert Road South of Tank Farm Road
Sutherland/Cypress Lake
Napoleon / N Huntington
Common Street - N & S from Claude St to Sale Rd
5700 block of Nick Martone Road
S Goodman south of the tracks
Dr. Michael Debakey going east to Alvin Street
Joe Spears at PE Daigle
1634 Woodland Drive
Tom Hebert at Friesen Road
911 advised Starks has trees on train tracks at unknown locations
Highway 397 east of Robinson Road
Highway 397 south of Lincoln
Sidney Leger Road / Parish Barn Road
Highway 378 before the green bridge
Park Road, Sutherland Road, & N Perkins Ferry Road
Cities Service just south of Swisco
Highway 108 West / Choupique Road
Highway 27 north of Houston River Road
Highway 27 south of Houston River Road
3402 Swanson Lane
2893 Highway 90
Jim Pickens / Edison Granger
Highway 90 / West Street
Jays Circle /Carlyss Drive
316 Goss Road
Creole Street / West 18TH Street
Belfield Drive / Sabre Drive
Knapp Street / N Booker Street
Carpenter Road / Opelousas Street
5935 Bennie Lane
Big Woods Starks
W Prien Lake Road / York Lane
407 Bruce Circle
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.