WATCH LIVE: Laura is extremely dangerous Cat. 4 hurricane; may strengthen more before landfall Wed. night/Thurs. morning

INFORMATION FROM 4 P.M. ADVISORY:
LOCATION: 27.9 N 92.8 W, about 155 miles south of Lake Charles, La. and about 155 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 145 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: Northwest at 15 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 947 mb
Wind and water levels are increasing as extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura takes aim at the northwest Gulf Coast. Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding is expected along the northwest Gulf Coast Wednesday night.
At 4 p.m., the eye of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 92.8 West. Laura is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn toward the north-northwest and north is expected tonight, and a northward motion should continue on Thursday. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected Thursday night and Friday. On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight. The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday. Reports from an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph (230 km/h) with higher gusts. Laura is an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible this evening before Laura reaches the northwest Gulf coast overnight. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km). The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 947 mb (27.97 inches).
INFORMATION FROM THE WAFB FIRST ALERT STORM TEAM:
The latest National Hurricane Center’s forecast is looking catastrophic for SW Louisiana. Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify and is close to becoming a Category 4 Hurricane. Currently, Laura is a Category 3 Hurricane with maximum winds of 125 mph. Laura continues to move NW fairly quickly and should make landfall in the predawn hours of Thursday in western Cameron Parish near the Louisiana/Texas state line. Laura is forecast to weaken quickly as it moves inland along the Louisiana/Texas state line. Laura should be in Arkansas by Thursday night as a Tropical Storm.
Storm surge remains the most significant impact. Surge estimates of 15-20 feet are in place for Cameron Parish. Surge of 10-15 feet will be possible from Vermillion Parish to Intracoastal City. 8-12 feet of surge will be possible from Intracoastal City east to Morgan City. Surge of 4-7 feet will be possible from Morgan City east to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. For area along the tidal lakes of Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas expect 2-4 feet of surge.
SE Louisiana will remain on the “wetter” eastern side of Laura through Friday morning. This means the local area could be impacted by tropical rain and feeder bands long after Laura makes landfall. Short Range Hi-Resolution weather models are starting to deliver forecasts for this time frame. Initial rainfall estimates suggest 2-4″ of rain on average from today through Friday. Some localized bullseyes will certainly occur and could exceed 6″. Therefore, the local area could have to contend with localized flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area through Thursday afternoon. It is still too early to pinpoint the areas that will be hardest hit, so don’t focus on the exact number on some of these rainfall estimate maps. Just know that the potential will be there especially by Thursday evening and possibly extending into a portion of Friday for flash flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas (i.e. ditches, streams, bayous, and roads).
In addition to the potential for heavy rain embedded within tropical rainbands comes the risk of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes will be the main severe weather concern. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather remains possible today through 7 a.m. Thursday. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather will be possible from 7 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.
Wind will remain a significant issue farther west of Baton Rouge. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for areas essentially west of the Mississippi River. Those areas will have the potential of seeing sustained (prolonged) tropical storm force winds late Wednesday night into early Thursday afternoon. For areas outside of the Tropical Storm Warnings, expect the possibility of Tropical Storm force gusts (brief spurts). In these instances, chances for widespread power outages will come for areas experiencing sustained tropical storm force winds. Areas impacted by Tropical Storm force gusts could see more isolated outages.
