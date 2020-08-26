People evacuating ahead of Laura trying to follow COVID-19 guidelines while staying with family members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mandatory evacuations have forced many families to leave home. Some of them are in hotels, but now, many rooms are already booked up. Shelters will be an absolute last resort because of COVID-19. Many are depending on family and friends to stay safe.
“I was actually planning on staying, but I told my husband if they call a mandatory evacuation or they upgraded to a four, then I would definitely leave. Well about two hours after that, they called a mandatory evacuation,” said Gladys Smith.
Smith is riding out the storm with her family. It was a decision her son says was not easy.
”I started trying to convince her to come down, but at that time she didn’t want to. She wanted to stay home and stay at her house in case something happened,” said Joshua Smith.
Smith says she grabbed a few pieces of clothing and her dog before leaving her home in Lake Charles.
”I come over here and visit, so it has not been a huge adjustment. The last minute thing was hardest part,” said Smith.
”I’m glad to take my family in and make sure they’re safe,” said Joshua.
Getting out of Hurricane Laura’s direct path is not their only concern though, as heath officials and state leaders urge families sheltering in another household to follow recommended coronavirus guidelines, even while inside. This includes wearing a mask and social distancing when possible. Smith says her family’s health and safety is at the top of her list of priorities, despite waiting for what’s to come once Laura makes landfall.
”What am I going to go home to? That’s my fear. I don’t know what I’m going to walk into,” Smith said.
