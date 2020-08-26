LWC: About 400,000 unemployed La. residents will receive $300 in Lost Wage Assistance beginning Aug. 26

Additionally, 20,000 unemployment insurance claimants could qualify for LWA. These claimants may have had their employment disrupted by COVID-19. This week, these individuals will receive an email from the LWC to update their claim information. No additional action is needed at this time, the LWC will contact claimants directly. The LWC encourages everyone to ensure that their email address they are required to provide at time of filing is correct.